5 things to do this weekend
The Looney Bin will be hosting the Future Leaders of the World , an alternative, post-grunge rock group formed in 2002 by guitarist and singer Phil Taylor, tow opening acts start at 9 p.m. Saturday. Bon Jovi, the king of '80s arena rock this weekend play, what else? the United Center in Chicago, 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jacob Rowe
|Mar 22
|Friend
|2
|Manteno nice place to live (Dec '14)
|Mar 22
|Welcome
|25
|Is Manteno safe
|Mar 22
|Moving
|1
|Manteno singles
|Mar 22
|LYB
|1
|Female burgler from Manteno (Jan '16)
|Mar 22
|MDK
|5
|Kankakee Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Mar 22
|MDK
|21
|Lara Burton? (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|Annom
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC