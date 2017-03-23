5 things to do this weekend

The Looney Bin will be hosting the Future Leaders of the World , an alternative, post-grunge rock group formed in 2002 by guitarist and singer Phil Taylor, tow opening acts start at 9 p.m. Saturday. Bon Jovi, the king of '80s arena rock this weekend play, what else? the United Center in Chicago, 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.