4 questions with Grant Park mayor and...

4 questions with Grant Park mayor and challenger

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Roth, 68, ran for and won a two-year term in the 2015 election. Now, he is seeking a four-year term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jacob Rowe Wed Friend 2
Manteno nice place to live (Dec '14) Wed Welcome 25
Is Manteno safe Wed Moving 1
Manteno singles Wed LYB 1
Female burgler from Manteno (Jan '16) Wed MDK 5
Kankakee Music Forum (Feb '13) Wed MDK 21
Lara Burton? (Aug '16) Wed Annom 2
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,535 • Total comments across all topics: 279,782,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC