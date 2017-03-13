360-East hosting folk, bluegrass music on St. Pat's Day
Chicago Farmer and Miles Over Mountains will each take the stage at the bar at 360 S. East Ave. near downtown Kankakee. "It's all in the spirit of St. Patrick's Day," said Carrie Williamson, of Key City Productions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Lara and Blaise Burton
|Mar 13
|Mr Azzhole
|2
|Jacob Rowe
|Mar 4
|Anonymous
|1
|Kankakee Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Feb 27
|Musikologist
|20
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Feb 22
|happycamper22
|5
|Review: Chandraiah Law Firm/chicago Bankruptcy ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Dawn meegan
|2
|The book of Daniel
|Feb '17
|Daniel
|1
|How to report Link Card Abuse (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|R Muhammad
|49
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC