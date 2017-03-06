2 arrested on drugs charges

Steven F. Dunn and Whittilain G. Archer were arrested on Saturday on drug charges by agents from Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group. During a search of a home in the 2000 block of East 2000N Road, agents found 13.9 grams of cocaine, 20 ecstasy pills, 29.8 grams of cannabis, drug paraphernalia and cash, according to a news release.

