2 arrested in drug busts
Joseph L. Vine's bond was set by a judge at $500,000 on Thursday after police found him to be in possession of 135.3 grams of crack cocaine earlier this week. During a search of Vine's home at 200 Crestlane Drive in Kankakee, agents from Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group discovered the crack cocaine, which had a street value of $13,500.
