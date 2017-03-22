1st mayoral debate pits Wells-Armstrong against Epstein
Alderwoman Chasity Wells-Armstrong and Mayor Nina Epstein debated for the first and only time on Tuesday evening in advance of the April 4 election. Javarius Radford and Nicole Haggard, both of Kankakee, listen to Alderwoman Chasity Wells-Armstrong and Mayor Nina Epstein during the mayoral debate at the Kankakee Library Tuesday evening.
