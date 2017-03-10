100th Birthday: Mary Lebeau
Mary Lebeau, of Kankakee, will be celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house on March 27 at Presence Heritage Village. The event is being hosted by her family and the staff at Presence Heritage Village.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Piper found guilty (Aug '09)
|18 hr
|Ashley
|2
|report a bad cop here let know what that are up to (Dec '14)
|18 hr
|Ashley
|3
|Jacob Rowe
|Mar 22
|Friend
|2
|Manteno nice place to live (Dec '14)
|Mar 22
|Welcome
|25
|Is Manteno safe
|Mar 22
|Moving
|1
|Manteno singles
|Mar 22
|LYB
|1
|Female burgler from Manteno (Jan '16)
|Mar 22
|MDK
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC