Would-be bank robber arrested Thursday, accused of two other robberies
The man who was arrested Thursday for trying to rob the same Federated Bank in Chebanse he held up in December, is a serial bank robber, prosecutors alleged in court on Friday. A Kankakee County assistant state's attorney, seeking a $1 million bond in the case, said Anthony L. Lofu, 36, of Kankakee, was the man who also robbed the Municipal Bank in Momence on Dec. 27, where he made off with $34,000.
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The book of Daniel
|52 min
|Daniel
|1
|How to report Link Card Abuse (Apr '10)
|Thu
|R Muhammad
|49
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Feb 6
|George
|4
|Review: Blonde Berry Salon (Sep '08)
|Feb 3
|MrsMagoo
|131
|Dr smith
|Jan 20
|Curious
|1
|Review: Laborers Local 751 (Jan '15)
|Jan 16
|LaRue Benigh
|7
|David Gandy
|Jan 14
|Mz Thang
|1
