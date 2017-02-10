Would-be bank robber arrested Thursda...

Would-be bank robber arrested Thursday, accused of two other robberies

The man who was arrested Thursday for trying to rob the same Federated Bank in Chebanse he held up in December, is a serial bank robber, prosecutors alleged in court on Friday. A Kankakee County assistant state's attorney, seeking a $1 million bond in the case, said Anthony L. Lofu, 36, of Kankakee, was the man who also robbed the Municipal Bank in Momence on Dec. 27, where he made off with $34,000.

