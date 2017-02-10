Volkmann Building was the city's tallest
The eight-story Volkmann Building rises above downtown in this 1950s photo, taken from the roof of the Pope Brace building on West Avenue. The row of buildings in the foreground lined East Avenue between Court and Merchant streets.
