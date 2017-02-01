Verizon store robbed in Bourbonnais

Wednesday

Bourbonnais police are looking for two men who robbed the Verizon store in the 500 block of South Main Street around 6:50 p.m. Monday. According to Chief Jim Phelps, two men, one white, the other black, were armed with at least one knife and made off with an undisclosed number of cellphones.

