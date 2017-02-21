Use of drones a benefit to fire depar...

Use of drones a benefit to fire departments

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

With a camera that captures high definition video and high quality still images, William Neumann, director of communications for the Orland Fire Protection District and their unmanned aircraft pilot, lifts off to continue with the aerial video surveillance of the large brush fire Monday in the Pembroke Fire Protection District. William Neumann, director of communications for the Orland Fire Protection District and their unmanned aircraft pilot, shows Pembroke Fire Chief Mark Baines video from a drone during a large brush fire Monday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Chandraiah Law Firm/chicago Bankruptcy ... (Apr '14) Feb 11 Dawn meegan 2
The book of Daniel Feb 11 Daniel 1
How to report Link Card Abuse (Apr '10) Feb 9 R Muhammad 49
Has anyone been on the jerry springer show? Feb 6 George 4
Review: Blonde Berry Salon (Sep '08) Feb 3 MrsMagoo 131
Dr smith Jan '17 Curious 1
Review: Laborers Local 751 (Jan '15) Jan '17 LaRue Benigh 7
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,941 • Total comments across all topics: 279,071,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC