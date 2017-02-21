Use of drones a benefit to fire departments

With a camera that captures high definition video and high quality still images, William Neumann, director of communications for the Orland Fire Protection District and their unmanned aircraft pilot, lifts off to continue with the aerial video surveillance of the large brush fire Monday in the Pembroke Fire Protection District. William Neumann, director of communications for the Orland Fire Protection District and their unmanned aircraft pilot, shows Pembroke Fire Chief Mark Baines video from a drone during a large brush fire Monday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.