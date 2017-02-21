Tim Yonke: Who needs sophisticated weather forecasting?
Nine-year-old Sydney Jordan was busy playing outside in Manteno last weekend when she should otherwise have been expected to be throwing snowballs. Well, believe or not, the Old Farmer's Almanac had it right.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kankakee Music Forum (Feb '13)
|21 min
|Musikologist
|20
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Feb 22
|happycamper22
|5
|Review: Chandraiah Law Firm/chicago Bankruptcy ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 11
|Dawn meegan
|2
|The book of Daniel
|Feb 11
|Daniel
|1
|How to report Link Card Abuse (Apr '10)
|Feb 9
|R Muhammad
|49
|Review: Blonde Berry Salon (Sep '08)
|Feb 3
|MrsMagoo
|131
|Dr smith
|Jan '17
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC