The latest phone scam you should know...

The latest phone scam you should know about

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

A longtime scam long used to coerce businesses into purchasing office supplies and directory ads they never actually ordered has been reprised, this time targeting everyday people. A 65-year-old woman told Kankakee police during the weekend, she received a call three weeks ago from a person who said they were with Verizon Wireless.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Blonde Berry Salon (Sep '08) 7 hr MrsMagoo 131
Has anyone been on the jerry springer show? 7 hr MrsMagoo 3
Dr smith Jan 20 Curious 1
Review: Laborers Local 751 (Jan '15) Jan 16 LaRue Benigh 7
David Gandy Jan 14 Mz Thang 1
News Prosecutor sought for Towne Nov '16 Lol 1
News Kankakee alderwoman announces run for mayor Nov '16 Lol 1
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,525,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC