Spring trout fishing coming up

Thursday

The 2017 Illinois Spring Trout Fishing Season opens on April 1 at 52 ponds, lakes and streams throughout the state, where rainbow trout will be stocked. - Bird Park quarry in Kankakee, where Kids' Fishing Day, sponsored by the Northern Illinois Anglers Association and Kankakee Valley Park District, will be held from 8 a.m. to noon April 1. The event is free for those age 15 and younger.

