Spring trout fishing coming up
The 2017 Illinois Spring Trout Fishing Season opens on April 1 at 52 ponds, lakes and streams throughout the state, where rainbow trout will be stocked. - Bird Park quarry in Kankakee, where Kids' Fishing Day, sponsored by the Northern Illinois Anglers Association and Kankakee Valley Park District, will be held from 8 a.m. to noon April 1. The event is free for those age 15 and younger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to report Link Card Abuse (Apr '10)
|Thu
|R Muhammad
|49
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Feb 6
|George
|4
|Review: Blonde Berry Salon (Sep '08)
|Feb 3
|MrsMagoo
|131
|Dr smith
|Jan 20
|Curious
|1
|Review: Laborers Local 751 (Jan '15)
|Jan 16
|LaRue Benigh
|7
|David Gandy
|Jan 14
|Mz Thang
|1
|Prosecutor sought for Towne
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC