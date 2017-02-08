Robert F. Kennedy's son announces bid...

Robert F. Kennedy's son announces bid for Illinois governor

5 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Chris Kennedy, son of former Sen. Robert Kennedy and nephew of President John Kennedy, speaks at a fundraiser for Kankakee States Attorney Jim Rowe last fall. CHICAGO - Chris Kennedy, son of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, announced Wednesday he will run for Illinois governor in 2018, bringing the instant name recognition of his family's political legacy to what's expected to be a sharply contested race.

