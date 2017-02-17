RecCenter sells out MMA fight; Jeffer...

RecCenter sells out MMA fight; Jefferson knocks out Bilyard

With just a right hook, Nico Jefferson pieced together a storybook ending to his amateur fighting career, knocking out his former idol Cam Bilyard on Saturday night for the 170-pound More MMA Classic title belt at the Kankakee Valley Park District's RecCenter. Now, the 32-year-old from Kankakee will turn pro, finishing his amateur career before a sellout crowd in his hometown.

