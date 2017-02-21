Q&A with Tricia Stewart, CSL plant manager
The Australian woman has spent a whirlwind first year getting acquainted with the plant's approximate 1,300 workers [there are 16,000 worldwide], completing construction of the seven-story, 236,335-square-foot building for production of medicines built with blood plasma [the liquid part of blood], and competing for other production possibilities at the company's largest U.S. manufacturing site. "I'm fortunate that I am able to be in this position," said the senior vice president/general manager during a recent interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kankakee Music Forum (Feb '13)
|21 min
|Musikologist
|20
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Feb 22
|happycamper22
|5
|Review: Chandraiah Law Firm/chicago Bankruptcy ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 11
|Dawn meegan
|2
|The book of Daniel
|Feb 11
|Daniel
|1
|How to report Link Card Abuse (Apr '10)
|Feb 9
|R Muhammad
|49
|Review: Blonde Berry Salon (Sep '08)
|Feb 3
|MrsMagoo
|131
|Dr smith
|Jan '17
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC