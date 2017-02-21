Q&A with Tricia Stewart, CSL plant ma...

Q&A with Tricia Stewart, CSL plant manager

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

The Australian woman has spent a whirlwind first year getting acquainted with the plant's approximate 1,300 workers [there are 16,000 worldwide], completing construction of the seven-story, 236,335-square-foot building for production of medicines built with blood plasma [the liquid part of blood], and competing for other production possibilities at the company's largest U.S. manufacturing site. "I'm fortunate that I am able to be in this position," said the senior vice president/general manager during a recent interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kankakee Music Forum (Feb '13) 21 min Musikologist 20
Has anyone been on the jerry springer show? Feb 22 happycamper22 5
Review: Chandraiah Law Firm/chicago Bankruptcy ... (Apr '14) Feb 11 Dawn meegan 2
The book of Daniel Feb 11 Daniel 1
How to report Link Card Abuse (Apr '10) Feb 9 R Muhammad 49
Review: Blonde Berry Salon (Sep '08) Feb 3 MrsMagoo 131
Dr smith Jan '17 Curious 1
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,388 • Total comments across all topics: 279,185,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC