Police looking for motel robber

Kankakee police are looking for the man who robbed the Economy Inn at 10:43 p.m. on Feb. 2. According to a witness, the white male had a large build, standing between 6-foot, 1-inch to 6-foot, 4-inches, wearing all black and something covering his face. He wore black shoes with white stripes on the back.

