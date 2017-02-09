Peace and Justice Speaker Series continues Sunday in Ottawa

Open Table UCC Church, formerly First Congregational, at the corner of Columbus and Jackson in Ottawa, will feature the Rev. Mary Ann Dier-Zimmerman in its ongoing Peace and Justice Speaker Series at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. The topic of her presentation is “Spirituality and Transgender-A Path of Hope.” She will also participate in Open Table's worship service at 10 a.m. that same day.

