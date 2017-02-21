Man nearly killed in stabbing in Kankakee
A 33-year-old Kankakee man is on life support at a Kankakee hospital after he was stabbed in the neck during a fight in a home in the 200 block of West Jeffery Street about 9:30 a.m. Monday. Arrested for the near fatal stabbing was Sergio Sandoval, 38, of Chebanse, who turned himself into police after being treated for injuries he sustained in the fight.
