Man nearly killed in stabbing in Kankakee

20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

A 33-year-old Kankakee man is on life support at a Kankakee hospital after he was stabbed in the neck during a fight in a home in the 200 block of West Jeffery Street about 9:30 a.m. Monday. Arrested for the near fatal stabbing was Sergio Sandoval, 38, of Chebanse, who turned himself into police after being treated for injuries he sustained in the fight.

