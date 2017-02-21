Man arrested for illegal, loaded gun

Man arrested for illegal, loaded gun

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Johnathon D. Hawkins, of Kankakee, was arrested by the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group after agents found a loaded firearm on him on Sunday. The 22-year-old Hawkins was a passenger in a car agents stopped in the 600 block of South Osborn Avenue at 7:42 p.m. on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Has anyone been on the jerry springer show? Wed happycamper22 5
Review: Chandraiah Law Firm/chicago Bankruptcy ... (Apr '14) Feb 11 Dawn meegan 2
The book of Daniel Feb 11 Daniel 1
How to report Link Card Abuse (Apr '10) Feb 9 R Muhammad 49
Review: Blonde Berry Salon (Sep '08) Feb 3 MrsMagoo 131
Dr smith Jan '17 Curious 1
Review: Laborers Local 751 (Jan '15) Jan '17 LaRue Benigh 7
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,562 • Total comments across all topics: 279,126,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC