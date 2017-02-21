Man arrested for illegal, loaded gun

Johnathon D. Hawkins, of Kankakee, was arrested by the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group after agents found a loaded firearm on him on Sunday. The 22-year-old Hawkins was a passenger in a car agents stopped in the 600 block of South Osborn Avenue at 7:42 p.m. on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.