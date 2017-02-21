Kankakee man facing trial for armed r...

Kankakee man facing trial for armed robbery

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

A Kankakee man is facing life in prison for armed robberies he allegedly committed at a Kankakee gas station as well as a Sprint store in Champaign last year. According to a spokeswoman for the federal court in Urbana, Thomas James, 33, of Kankakee, is being held by U.S. Marshals awaiting a trial scheduled for April 18. The indictment against him alleges that James, armed with a handgun, stole phones from a Sprint store in Champaign on July 28, 2016, and cigarettes and money from the Circle K on Indiana Avenue in Kankakee on Aug. 6, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Chandraiah Law Firm/chicago Bankruptcy ... (Apr '14) Feb 11 Dawn meegan 2
The book of Daniel Feb 11 Daniel 1
How to report Link Card Abuse (Apr '10) Feb 9 R Muhammad 49
Has anyone been on the jerry springer show? Feb 6 George 4
Review: Blonde Berry Salon (Sep '08) Feb 3 MrsMagoo 131
Dr smith Jan '17 Curious 1
Review: Laborers Local 751 (Jan '15) Jan '17 LaRue Benigh 7
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,653 • Total comments across all topics: 279,064,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC