Kankakee flooding projections worry economic leaders

Looking south from above Aroma Park, the Iroquois River originates in Indiana and flows in a northwest direction for 55.4 miles through Illinois to its confluence with the Kankakee River, as it enters from the east. Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais sponsored a conference, "Kankakee: The River that Connects Us," on Feb. 10, featuring 16 expert speakers from federal, state and local organizations discussing the long-term health of the river basin in Illinois and Indiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.