Illinois fish eating advisories
Changes are the result of continued sampling by the Fish Contaminant Monitoring Program and do not suggest that Illinois fish are becoming more or less contaminated, the announcement stated. "The advisories are not meant to discourage people from eating fish, but should be used as a guideline to help anglers and their families decide the types of fish to eat, how frequently and how to prepare fish for cooking to reduce possible contaminants," said Public Health Director Nirav D. Shah.
