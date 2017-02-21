Hertz's Eric Wilkinson Elected President Of IL Society Of Farm Managers, Appraisers
HERTZ'S ERIC WILKINSON ELECTED PRESIDENT OF IL SOCIETY OF FARM MANAGERS, APPRAISERS Feb. 27, 2017 Source: Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers The members of the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers elected Eric Wilkinson, AFM, as president of the organization at the group's annual meeting held here February 16. Wilkinson is a farm manager and real estate broker with Hertz Farm Management in Kankakee, IL.
