He was known as 'The Birdman of Kankakee'
At his Bird Lodge home in Kankakee, Dodson examines one of the dozens of bird houses hung on trees and mounted on poles around the Harrison Avenue house. "Bird sticks" topped by colorfully painted bird cutouts, were among the many products in Dodson's catalog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Chandraiah Law Firm/chicago Bankruptcy ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 11
|Dawn meegan
|2
|The book of Daniel
|Feb 11
|Daniel
|1
|How to report Link Card Abuse (Apr '10)
|Feb 9
|R Muhammad
|49
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Feb 6
|George
|4
|Review: Blonde Berry Salon (Sep '08)
|Feb 3
|MrsMagoo
|131
|Dr smith
|Jan 20
|Curious
|1
|Review: Laborers Local 751 (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|LaRue Benigh
|7
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC