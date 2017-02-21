Fishing February's warm spell

Fishing February's warm spell

With 60-plus degree weekend weather making February fishing more than tempting, Jim Kronika, of Bourbonnais, works a lure at Fisherman's Park at Kennedy Drive, just north of Court Street, in Kankakee on Saturday, Feb.18. Taking advantage of 60-degree Saturday, Feb, 18, weather, from left, Greg Fuller and Doug Underwood, both of Kankakee, and Charles Dickens, of Momence, fish at the south side of the dam at Kankakee.

