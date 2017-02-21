Fishing February's warm spell
With 60-plus degree weekend weather making February fishing more than tempting, Jim Kronika, of Bourbonnais, works a lure at Fisherman's Park at Kennedy Drive, just north of Court Street, in Kankakee on Saturday, Feb.18. Taking advantage of 60-degree Saturday, Feb, 18, weather, from left, Greg Fuller and Doug Underwood, both of Kankakee, and Charles Dickens, of Momence, fish at the south side of the dam at Kankakee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Wed
|happycamper22
|5
|Review: Chandraiah Law Firm/chicago Bankruptcy ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 11
|Dawn meegan
|2
|The book of Daniel
|Feb 11
|Daniel
|1
|How to report Link Card Abuse (Apr '10)
|Feb 9
|R Muhammad
|49
|Review: Blonde Berry Salon (Sep '08)
|Feb 3
|MrsMagoo
|131
|Dr smith
|Jan '17
|Curious
|1
|Review: Laborers Local 751 (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|LaRue Benigh
|7
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC