EXCHANGE: For founder of free clinic, a call to service
In this Jan. 26, 2017 photo, Marcos Barajas explains a prescription to a patient following an exam at the Hippocrates Medical Clinic in Kankakee. Ill. Barajas opened the clinic in 2016 where his team of office managers, doctors, nurse practitioners and students see patients.
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|20 hr
|happycamper22
|5
|Review: Chandraiah Law Firm/chicago Bankruptcy ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 11
|Dawn meegan
|2
|The book of Daniel
|Feb 11
|Daniel
|1
|How to report Link Card Abuse (Apr '10)
|Feb 9
|R Muhammad
|49
|Review: Blonde Berry Salon (Sep '08)
|Feb 3
|MrsMagoo
|131
|Dr smith
|Jan '17
|Curious
|1
|Review: Laborers Local 751 (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|LaRue Benigh
|7
