Engagement: Lewellen-Hood

Ken and Kathryn Lewellen are pleased to announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Krystal Lewellen, of Bourbonnais, to Zachary Hood, of Kankakee. Krystal and Zachary will be married May 6 at the Kankakee Column Garden.

