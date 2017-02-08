Christian bookshop celebrates 40th an...

Christian bookshop celebrates 40th anniversary this weekend

Bob and Zandra Cross, owners of Love Christian Center on Schuyler Avenue in downtown Kankakee, celebrate the store's 40th anniversary this Saturday with an open house from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Momence resident Carolyn Davidson, left, an employee for eight years, helps a customer Tuesday afternoon at the Love Christian Center on Schuyler Avenue in Kankakee. Owners Bob and Zandra Cross are celebrating the store's 40th anniversary Saturday with an open house from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bob and Zandra Cross in an article published in 1990, 13 years after opening the Love Christian Center shop on Schuyler Avenue in Kankakee.

