Catholics must answer call for change
Citing a shortage of priests, the Joliet Diocese has asked three Kankakee Catholic churches to merge into a single parish. The parishes currently involved are St. Martin of Tours, St. Rose of Lima and St. Teresa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Wed
|happycamper22
|5
|Review: Chandraiah Law Firm/chicago Bankruptcy ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 11
|Dawn meegan
|2
|The book of Daniel
|Feb 11
|Daniel
|1
|How to report Link Card Abuse (Apr '10)
|Feb 9
|R Muhammad
|49
|Review: Blonde Berry Salon (Sep '08)
|Feb 3
|MrsMagoo
|131
|Dr smith
|Jan '17
|Curious
|1
|Review: Laborers Local 751 (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|LaRue Benigh
|7
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC