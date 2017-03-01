Briefcase for March 1, 2017
The cardiac diagnostics department at Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee has been granted a three-year term of accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission in echocardiography in adult transthoracic. Accreditation by the IAC indicates that PSMH cardiac diagnostics underwent an application and review process and were found to be in compliance with the national standards in patient care in echocardiography.
