Briefcase for March 1, 2017

Briefcase for March 1, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

The cardiac diagnostics department at Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee has been granted a three-year term of accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission in echocardiography in adult transthoracic. Accreditation by the IAC indicates that PSMH cardiac diagnostics underwent an application and review process and were found to be in compliance with the national standards in patient care in echocardiography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kankakee Music Forum (Feb '13) Mon Musikologist 20
Has anyone been on the jerry springer show? Feb 22 happycamper22 5
Review: Chandraiah Law Firm/chicago Bankruptcy ... (Apr '14) Feb 11 Dawn meegan 2
The book of Daniel Feb 11 Daniel 1
How to report Link Card Abuse (Apr '10) Feb 9 R Muhammad 49
Review: Blonde Berry Salon (Sep '08) Feb 3 MrsMagoo 131
Dr smith Jan '17 Curious 1
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,971 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC