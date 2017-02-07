Briefcase for Feb. 8, 2017
The financial services firm Edward Jones recently hired Kyle Leydens as a new financial adviser for Iroquois County in the branch office at 1120 E. Walnut St., in Watseka. "We're very proud to have Kyle represent us in Iroquois County," said Jim Weddle, the firm's managing partner.
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Mon
|George
|4
|Review: Blonde Berry Salon (Sep '08)
|Feb 3
|MrsMagoo
|131
|Dr smith
|Jan 20
|Curious
|1
|Review: Laborers Local 751 (Jan '15)
|Jan 16
|LaRue Benigh
|7
|David Gandy
|Jan 14
|Mz Thang
|1
|Prosecutor sought for Towne
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Kankakee alderwoman announces run for mayor
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
