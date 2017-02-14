Blotter: Feb. 14, 2017

Kankakee police arrested Geral L. Halbert Sr., 45, and charged him with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery on Feb. 9. According to a report, officers responded to a domestic situation in the 600 block of Webster Circle East at 1:15 a.m. The victim said Halbert hit and strangled her. She was treated at a local hospital.

