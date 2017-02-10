Bank employee, Good Samaritan foil bank robbery attempt
Kankakee County Sheriff's police say they arrested the man who robbed the Federated Bank in Chebanse in December after he tried on Thursday to rob it again. This time, a bank employee locked the door before the man, Anthony L. Lofu, 36, of Kankakee, could get in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to report Link Card Abuse (Apr '10)
|Thu
|R Muhammad
|49
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Feb 6
|George
|4
|Review: Blonde Berry Salon (Sep '08)
|Feb 3
|MrsMagoo
|131
|Dr smith
|Jan 20
|Curious
|1
|Review: Laborers Local 751 (Jan '15)
|Jan 16
|LaRue Benigh
|7
|David Gandy
|Jan 14
|Mz Thang
|1
|Prosecutor sought for Towne
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC