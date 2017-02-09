Author of Pembroke book to host discussions
Kankakee native David Baron, author of "Pembroke: A Rural, Black Community on the Illinois Dunes," will participate in two upcoming discussions of his book. From 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., a discussion of the book with questions and answers and book signings will be held in conjunction with the opening of the museum's new African-American history exhibit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to report Link Card Abuse (Apr '10)
|11 hr
|R Muhammad
|49
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Feb 6
|George
|4
|Review: Blonde Berry Salon (Sep '08)
|Feb 3
|MrsMagoo
|131
|Dr smith
|Jan 20
|Curious
|1
|Review: Laborers Local 751 (Jan '15)
|Jan 16
|LaRue Benigh
|7
|David Gandy
|Jan 14
|Mz Thang
|1
|Prosecutor sought for Towne
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC