Author of Pembroke book to host discussions

Kankakee native David Baron, author of "Pembroke: A Rural, Black Community on the Illinois Dunes," will participate in two upcoming discussions of his book. From 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., a discussion of the book with questions and answers and book signings will be held in conjunction with the opening of the museum's new African-American history exhibit.

