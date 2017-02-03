Aroma Park woman in recovery wants to help women addicts
However, the 43-year-old Aroma Park woman, who's a quality control specialist with CSL Behring, believes she has a calling. A Kankakee County resident since 2007, McKenney is trying to establish a residential recovery house for women with drug and alcohol addiction.
