Airport board member resigns amid que...

Airport board member resigns amid questions on roofing bid

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Under pressure from an independent watchdog group and an inquiry from the state transportation department, Rende Langlois, owner of a longtime roofing company in Kankakee, resigned on Monday as commissioner of the Kankakee Valley Airport Authority. Langlois was accused last year of violating a state law barring public officers from doing business with the board they serve on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Chandraiah Law Firm/chicago Bankruptcy ... (Apr '14) Feb 11 Dawn meegan 2
The book of Daniel Feb 11 Daniel 1
How to report Link Card Abuse (Apr '10) Feb 9 R Muhammad 49
Has anyone been on the jerry springer show? Feb 6 George 4
Review: Blonde Berry Salon (Sep '08) Feb 3 MrsMagoo 131
Dr smith Jan 20 Curious 1
Review: Laborers Local 751 (Jan '15) Jan '17 LaRue Benigh 7
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,071 • Total comments across all topics: 278,927,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC