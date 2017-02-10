90th Birthday: Barbara Ciaccio

90th Birthday: Barbara Ciaccio

Barbara M. Ciaccio, of Bourbonnais, is celebrating her 90th birthday with a family gathering at her home. Barbara was born on Feb. 16, 1927, to Pietro and Jennie Leone.

