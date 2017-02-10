90th Birthday: Barbara Ciaccio
Barbara M. Ciaccio, of Bourbonnais, is celebrating her 90th birthday with a family gathering at her home. Barbara was born on Feb. 16, 1927, to Pietro and Jennie Leone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The book of Daniel
|3 hr
|Daniel
|1
|How to report Link Card Abuse (Apr '10)
|Thu
|R Muhammad
|49
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Feb 6
|George
|4
|Review: Blonde Berry Salon (Sep '08)
|Feb 3
|MrsMagoo
|131
|Dr smith
|Jan 20
|Curious
|1
|Review: Laborers Local 751 (Jan '15)
|Jan 16
|LaRue Benigh
|7
|David Gandy
|Jan 14
|Mz Thang
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC