8 years for check forgery

Ernest L. Brookshaw, of Kankakee, was sentenced to eight years in prison on Thursday for forging a check from a Kankakee church in 2014. The 46-year-old Brookshaw forged the check from Pentecostal Powerhouse Church, 595 N. Evergreen Ave., in April 2014.

