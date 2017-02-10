60th Anniversary: Ira and Gay Collins

Ira and Gay Collins, of Kankakee, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a dinner with family and friends held by their children on Dec. 30 at the Depot in Kankakee. They married on Dec. 30, 1956, in Nevada, Mo.

