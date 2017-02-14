6 years for illegal gun possession

Santos Salgado, of Kankakee, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Urbana to six years in federal prison with three years parole to follow for illegal possession of a firearm by a felon in the U.S. Last August, the 31-year-old Salgado pleaded guilty to being in possession of weapons on two separate occasions: Feb. 1, 2016 and March 24, 2016 .

