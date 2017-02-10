50th Anniversary: Robert and Linda Kerness
Robert and Linda Kerness, of Kankakee, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They married on Feb. 4, 1967, at St. Anne Catholic Church in St. Anne.
