3 arrested in drug raid
Agents from Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested three people and charged them with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance last week. Todd E. Brady, 47, of Bradley, was arrested after he delivered 0.7 grams of heroin in the 900 block of East Durham Street, which is within 1,000 feet of church property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|14 hr
|happycamper22
|5
|Review: Chandraiah Law Firm/chicago Bankruptcy ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 11
|Dawn meegan
|2
|The book of Daniel
|Feb 11
|Daniel
|1
|How to report Link Card Abuse (Apr '10)
|Feb 9
|R Muhammad
|49
|Review: Blonde Berry Salon (Sep '08)
|Feb 3
|MrsMagoo
|131
|Dr smith
|Jan '17
|Curious
|1
|Review: Laborers Local 751 (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|LaRue Benigh
|7
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC