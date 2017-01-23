Woman arrested for threatening two others with gun

Kankakee police arrested a Chicago woman Saturday morning for allegedly threatening two other women with a handgun in the 1600 block of East Eagle St. Police had extra patrols in the area since two people were shot earlier that morning at a house on the same street. At about 7:45 a.m., a woman flagged an officer over, saying she was threatened with a handgun.

