Woman arrested for threatening two others with gun
Kankakee police arrested a Chicago woman Saturday morning for allegedly threatening two other women with a handgun in the 1600 block of East Eagle St. Police had extra patrols in the area since two people were shot earlier that morning at a house on the same street. At about 7:45 a.m., a woman flagged an officer over, saying she was threatened with a handgun.
Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr smith
|Fri
|Curious
|1
|Review: Laborers Local 751 (Jan '15)
|Jan 16
|LaRue Benigh
|7
|David Gandy
|Jan 14
|Mz Thang
|1
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Nov '16
|Jon Procter
|2
|Prosecutor sought for Towne
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Kankakee alderwoman announces run for mayor
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Wired Arrow POACHERS (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Guardian7
|34
