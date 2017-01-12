William Guimond
William L. Guimond, 68, of Reddick, IL, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at Bickford of Bourbonnais in Bourbonnais, IL. Born Oct. 8, 1948 in Kankakee, IL to Harold and Kate Guimond.
