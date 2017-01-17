Week in photos: Jan. 16 - 22
Ryan Wilder, left, owner of Bull's Pit Smoked Barbeque restuarant, gives a pizza-making tutorial as his son Owen, 10, demonstrates Saturday during Taste Fest at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kankakee. Attendees line up for Hilton Garden Grill samples from server Mary Kate, right, of Kankakee, on Saturday during Taste Fest at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kankakee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Laborers Local 751 (Jan '15)
|Mon
|LaRue Benigh
|7
|David Gandy
|Jan 14
|Mz Thang
|1
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Nov '16
|Jon Procter
|2
|Prosecutor sought for Towne
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Kankakee alderwoman announces run for mayor
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Wired Arrow POACHERS (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Guardian7
|34
|Kankakee
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC