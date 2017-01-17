Week in photos: Jan. 16 - 22

Ryan Wilder, left, owner of Bull's Pit Smoked Barbeque restuarant, gives a pizza-making tutorial as his son Owen, 10, demonstrates Saturday during Taste Fest at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kankakee. Attendees line up for Hilton Garden Grill samples from server Mary Kate, right, of Kankakee, on Saturday during Taste Fest at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kankakee.

