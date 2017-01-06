Tonight's Concert Picks: The Not Fur Longs at Boot and Saddle, Zeek...

New Jersey indie rockers The Not Fur Longs will support Dressy Bessy and Old Monk at Boot & Saddle tonight. Their latest full length, Not Fur Songs , dropped a little over a year ago, but just last month, they shared "We Wish You a Marley Christmas," a reggae-tinged holiday track and their latest contribution to the long-running Arbor Christmas compilation series.

