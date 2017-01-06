Tonight's Concert Picks: The Not Fur Longs at Boot and Saddle, Zeek...
New Jersey indie rockers The Not Fur Longs will support Dressy Bessy and Old Monk at Boot & Saddle tonight. Their latest full length, Not Fur Songs , dropped a little over a year ago, but just last month, they shared "We Wish You a Marley Christmas," a reggae-tinged holiday track and their latest contribution to the long-running Arbor Christmas compilation series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Nov '16
|Jon Procter
|2
|Prosecutor sought for Towne
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Kankakee alderwoman announces run for mayor
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Wired Arrow POACHERS (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Guardian7
|34
|Kankakee
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Police are demons
|Oct '16
|Daniel
|1
|Review: Shift Rite Transmissions (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Yomom
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC