Shootings continue, 2 injured
Two men were injured late Monday night in separate shootings that occurred less than 30 minutes from each other in east Kankakee. At about 10:45 p.m., a 17-year-old Hispanic male was shot in the "neck area" with a handgun while sitting inside a vehicle in the 500 block of North Fairmont Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Laborers Local 751 (Jan '15)
|Jan 16
|LaRue Benigh
|7
|David Gandy
|Jan 14
|Mz Thang
|1
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Nov '16
|Jon Procter
|2
|Prosecutor sought for Towne
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Kankakee alderwoman announces run for mayor
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Wired Arrow POACHERS (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Guardian7
|34
|Kankakee
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC