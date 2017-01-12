Popular Kankakee teacher accused of sex with a student found dead inside his home
Stephen DiSanto, the Kankakee High School teacher accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student, was found dead inside his Kankakee home on Thursday night, six months before his trial on sexual assault and grooming charges was set to begin. Kankakee police say the cause of death was an apparent suicide.
